Update: search called off for second robbery suspect

Aug. 13—Walker County Sheriff's Deputy Marlene Wells confirmed that the search has been called off for the second robbery suspect after one arrest was made at the southbound rest area off I-45 this afternoon.

According to Wells, Walker County Deputies spotted a white four-door Honda sedan that was involved in an aggravated robbery in Arlington, Texas earlier today. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ended with the arrest of one of the two male suspects. The second male suspect fled on foot.

The stolen money was recovered and the Arlington Police Department has custody of the vehicle. Wells said that the suspects are not from Walker County. Deputies received assistance from DPS, TDCJ Canine and the constable for Walker County Precinct 4. The investigation is ongoing.

Wells said,"we're going to continue working with Arlington P.D."