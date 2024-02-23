Search for car crash suspect violating probation

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Lincoln County Police need your help finding a man who violated probation.

Jeffery Holden faces charges for a deadly car crash in 2017 that killed 18-year-old Nicholas Spencer. Court documents say the 38-year old tested positive for both alcohol and marijuana after the crash.

‘Basketball Wives’ star Brittish Williams in custody of U.S. Marshals after not showing up to prison

He was also speeding 84 miles per hour in a 55-speed limit zone. Holden has citations in Montgomery and St. . Charles counties for speeding, not having license plates, and having no insurance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.