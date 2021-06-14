Search of car stopped in Jeannette leads to additional drug charges

Jun. 14—A man arrested in Jeannette last month after police seized 40 stamp bags of heroin stuffed in his underwear is facing additional charges after police say they found two more bricks of heroin in the car he was riding in, according to court papers.

Nicholas J. Travis, 36, of Indiana, Pa., was arraigned on additional charges of delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin last week and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $25,000 bond.

State Police Trooper Thomas Mortimer said he was on patrol on Culyer Avenue about 4 p.m. May 26 when he stopped the driver of a gray 2009 BMW for an expired license plate registration.

Mortimer reported that Travis was a passenger in the car. Police discovered there was a bench warrant for his arrest in Clearfield County, where he is accused of violating terms of his probation in a theft case from 2016.

After he was taken into custody, Mortimer said Travis told them he had "a couple bundles" of heroin in his possession and police seized 40 stamp bags from his underwear.

Troopers seized the car and obtained a search warrant to look inside. They found two bricks of heroin and a small amount of cocaine, according to court documents.

"Travis related that he had just purchased the heroin (prior to the traffic stop)," Mortimer wrote in court papers.

According to online dockets, Travis received a probation sentence in 2019 in Indiana County after he was arrested by state police there for driving under the influence.

The female driver in the Jeannette case has not been charged.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.