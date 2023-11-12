Search in Columbia for missing toddler, Richland County deputies say

A search is underway for a missing toddler in Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help.

Brooklyn Scott, a 3-year-old girl, was last seen early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The child was last seen at about 3 a.m., in the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive, according to the release.

That’s in the area near Exit 65 on Interstate 20.

3-year-old Brooklyn Scott was reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Richland County Sheriff's Department

There was no word if Brooklyn walked away. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Brooklyn’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s department described Brooklyn as an about 30-inch tall, 40-pound girl who was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and cheetah pants.

Anyone who has seen Brooklyn, or has information about the missing child, is asked to call 911, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.