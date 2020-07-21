Search continues for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell missing nearly two weeks from Davenport, Iowa

As an intense search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell extends into its second week, her family say they believe she is being held against her will and said they are not giving up hope that she’ll be found safe.

“She’s out there somewhere and when she’s home safe, that’s when the story begins. That’s when she’ll tell us what happened,” Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, told Dateline. “But we just have to find her. That’s what we’re focused on now.”

Breasia, known to her family as “Bree,” was last seen during the early hours of Friday, July 10, at an apartment on East 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa.

Aishia told Dateline that it had already been planned that her 8-year-old son, Bree’s half-brother, would spend the night of July 9 with his father, Henry Dinkins, and Henry’s girlfriend, at their apartment on East 53rd Street. Henry had also offered to watch Bree.

“She’s close with her brother and wanted to hang out with him,” Aishia said. “We had no reason to worry that anything bad would happen.”

Aishia said she checked on her children that night and they told her they were playing video games and having a good time.

“Bree texted me and said, “Good night, Mama, I love you,’” Aishia said. “And that’s the last time I heard from her.”

When Aishia got to work the next morning, she got a call from Henry Dinkins. She said that Henry told her that when he woke up, Bree was gone.

“At first I laughed because it sounded like a joke. It didn’t make any sense. It’s not like her,” Aishia said. “She would never walk out, especially in the middle of the night. In the dark? No. Never.”

Davenport Police Department More

Bree was reported missing that day and an investigation was launched by the Davenport Police Department.

Later the same day, a search warrant was executed at the home of Henry Dinkins, and the 47-year-old was arrested and charged with a second-offense sex offender registration violation and a probation violation, according to the criminal complaint filed in Scott County District Court.

On July 15, 2020, the Davenport Police Department named Henry Dinkins as a person of interest in relation to Breasia’s case. He is not currently a named suspect and no charges have been filed against him related to this case.

At a press conference on Monday, July 20, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said they are still actively investigating Breasia’s disappearance.

It was also announced that there was no longer a need for search parties to search further out into Clinton County.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community to assist in the search for Breasia,” Chief Sikorski said. “Several hundred community members responded to our call for volunteers to search, showing the care and compassion of our community.

Police said they are focusing their efforts on the investigation and thanked the community and the agencies with their assistance in the search efforts.

“At this time, we continue to focus resources on the investigation to pursue the leads that have been developed and are evaluating the tips that were provided to us by the community,” he said.

Chief Sikorski said anyone who is interested in assisting or donating items that will help protect the searchers can contact Family Resources.

On Tuesday, family and friends continued their own searches, in other areas around Davenport. Hundreds have joined them and the family said they are grateful.