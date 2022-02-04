Search continues for 13-year-old Jaylen Griffin
Search continues for 13-year-old Jaylen Griffin
Search continues for 13-year-old Jaylen Griffin
Some TikTokers thought the photos were hilarious — but others had very strong opinions about what was written on her T-shirt.
Michael Douglas poses near a picturesque waterfall with his two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18
A lawsuit states that Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart, who is Black, was "treated like a criminal." Chase says it is investigating the situation.
Glad he’s back, but this isn’t a good look.
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”
Ward and her husband were among the pro-Trump electors who signed illegitimate certificates in a failed attempt to claim Trump won their states.
The National Archives has alerted Trump that it'll be handing over some of the former vice president's papers.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
The trio of senior royals made a rare joint public appearance to meet young people studying arts and culture with The Prince's Foundation.
Just north of Miami Beach, Indian Creek Island boasts 24-hour security complete with a private police force
National Signing Day. Who had a big recruiting 2022 seasons? Here are 5 teams and head coaches that did a fantastic job bouncing back after a mediocre 2021.
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss and raised
EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]
If you are not already one of the 200 million Primer members, you may want to join sooner than later to avoid paying 17% more for Amazon Prime in 2022. But act fast: On February 18th, new members to Prime will have to pay $139 to join which is a price jump of $20 more …
As part of her new patronage, Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge) joined a rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium. See the new photos of Kate Middleton
Democrats are amping up the pressure on William Barr to testify before the panel investigating the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021, saying the former attorney general has a unique window into the thoughts and actions of former President Trump leading up to the violent siege. Barr has been in informal talks with the special investigative committee, according to the chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). But recent news reports have added layers...
The South Carolina Republican has suddenly drawn Trump's wrath despite years of fealty.
The Celtics released all 15 players for their all-time great Celtics list in honor of the league's 75th-birthday celebrations.