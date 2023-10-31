Search continues for 15-year-old Palmetto girl who has been missing for 4 days

Palmetto Police investigators continue to look for a 15-year-old Palmetto girl that has been missing for four days.

Palmetto Police investigators continue to look for a 15-year-old Palmetto girl who has been missing for four days.

Yuliza Perez was last seen on Friday by her mother on FaceTime. Her mother said she was fine at that time, but she hasn’t seen or heard from her daughter since. Her mother believes that she has run away.

Perez was last seen wearing an off-white letterman-style hooded sweater that had “Los Angeles” printed on the front in green letters.

Contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) with information about Perez.

