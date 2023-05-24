Search continues for 2 escaped Lima inmates; Reward offered that leads to their capture

Law enforcement continues to search for two inmates that escaped from a Lima prison.

>>Reward being offered for information leading to capture of 2 escaped Lima inmates

Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, are said to have escaped Tuesday from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI), according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation.

ODRC officials determined Lee was missing during a prisoner count Tuesday morning around 11:00 a.m. The AOCI warden order an emergency count of all prisoners in the facility, and it was discovered Gillespie was also missing during the emergency count.

A reward of up to $21,000 is being offered by the United States Marshal Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office that leads to their capture.

Gillespie was in prison for a 2016 murder conviction while Lee was in jail for burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, and judicial sanction.

The two are considered dangerous, and anyone who sees them or has information is asked to call 911 immediately

ODRC is also conducting an internal investigation.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the search for the missing inmates.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.



