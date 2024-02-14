Search continues for 2 suspects involved in multi-county crime spree

A crime spree that spanned three Miami Valley counties started with car break-ins in Clark County.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office about who they are looking for and what they got away with.

The early morning crime spree happened in Wyatt Sanderson’s neighborhood.

Home security cameras caught one of the burglars trying to break into two locked cars before taking off.

Deputies said that a getaway car on the street was stolen from Columbus.

“It’s terrible. I’m in a small area, and I’d hate to see something like that happen around here. Honestly, it’s just sad,” Sanderson said.

One woman said they smashed the window on her husband’s pickup truck parked in their driveway but luckily didn’t steal anything from inside the truck.

Deputies said the thieves ended up around The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek for a spending spree.

All the victims have since canceled their stolen cards with their banks and deputies have found that the stolen getaway car ditched in Dayton.

Now, investigators are looking for the two guys who were inside.

To protect yourself deputies say to lock your car, keep the stuff you leave in it out of sight, and bring anything valuable inside overnight.

“Don’t leave purses, bags, book bags, backpacks. Don’t leave wallets. Don’t leave cash lying around. Don’t leave change in the cup holder,” Clark County Lt. Kristopher Shultz said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and update if deputies make any arrests.