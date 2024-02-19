Search continues for 4 missing boaters from Venice, Florida. Here's what we know Monday

The search continues for four Florida men whose boat went missing Saturday night and never returned.

People from multiple agencies have been searching the Gulf of Mexico for the boaters, who left for a boating trip from Venice Saturday, Feb. 17. The search is expected to continue Monday.

Here's what we know.

When did the four Florida boaters go missing?

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching the Gulf of Mexico for four men who did not return from a boating trip Saturday in this 23-foot SportCraft boat.

The men left from the Marina Park Boat Ramp, near the Historic Venice Train Depot, around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Venice Police Department.

Family members contacted police Sunday morning and officers found the men's vehicle and boat trailer still at the park.

What are the names of the Florida boaters who went missing?

The men have been identified as:

Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port

Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte

Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port

Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port.

What kind of boat were the missing boaters in?

The boat is a 1995 23-foot white SportCraft, registration # FL9937HC.

Where is the search for the missing Florida boaters?

People from the Venice Police Department's Marine Patrol, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the Sarasota Police Department, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission have been searching the Gulf of Mexico from Stump Pass to Longboat Pass.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching areas nine miles offshore and beyond, Venice Police Department said, using multiple boats and aircraft. In a tweet Sunday evening the U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg said they were searching about 30 miles out from Venice.

Who to call if you see the missing Florida boaters

Anyone with information is urged to contact VPD Detective Courtney Zak at 941-486-2444, U.S. Coast Guard St. Peersbyrg at Sector St. Pete at 866-881-1392, or czak@venicefl.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Missing Florida boaters: Massive search continues for 2nd day