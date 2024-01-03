Search continues for 5th boater at Cape Fear River; officials
Lee County officials said the body of a boater who went missing in late Dec. has been found.
Lee County officials said the body of a boater who went missing in late Dec. has been found.
Add these best sellers to your bookshelf.
Federal Reserve officials agreed at their December 13 policy meeting that the most aggressive tightening campaign in decades was likely at its peak.
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than you'd like, you need this in your life.
It's always a great time to talk trade, and presented here are players to acquire and deal away in your discussions, led by the Great Eight himself.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Back pain is an intense struggle for a lot of people. Luckily, there are many products that can help.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
Kia and Hyundai issued software fixes to help prevent easy thefts of older models, but some can't receive the update, requiring physical protection.
For many the 2023 fantasy football season is in the books. While there's plenty of exciting games to talk about in Week 18- which we will do in full later in the week - Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal the 5 things they care most about from this fantasy football season. Secret list style so you know it's fun.
Mercedes made a host of changes to the 2024 EQE in sedan and SUV forms, from a bigger better on some trims to a new braking system and adding a heat pump.
'Saved my tires': Nearly 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R get middling three-figure increases to their MSRPs. This is the last year either car offers a manual gearbox.
Porsche launches the 992.2-series 911 in 2024 with a new 3.6-liter flat-six engine, more power, and plans for a hybrid model in two outputs around 2025.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Washington will play for a national title thanks to the brilliance of Penix, who is having a storybook season after overcoming multiple serious injuries in years past.
Franco was reportedly detained after meeting with prosecutors in Santo Domingo.
Before Super Bowl season comes around, make sure your TV's audio is up to snuff. This stellar setup even features surround sound.