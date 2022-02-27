Search continues for additional remains near Johnstown Galleria

Feb. 27—When Mark Smoot and his cadaver dog, Jaeger, were called in Monday to help recover remains found along Oakridge Drive in Richland Township, they found what they had hoped for.

Smoot, a retired Air Force veteran, and Jaeger, a 5-year-old German Shepard, uncovered the remains of David Simon, an 80-year-old Boswell-area man who was reported missing in October 2021.

"If I can give some solace to a family that's missing someone, then that's what it's all about," Smoot said.

Smoot and Jaeger returned Saturday to continue the search in a wooded area across from Boscov's at The Johnstown Galleria.

"We searched about a 250-yard circumference to make sure there aren't any more human remains," Cambria Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Richland police detective Rick Pollino and officer Sean Kisel photographed the wooded area and scanned the ground for artifacts using a metal detector, but found nothing.

Simon's skeletal remains were discovered in a densely wooded area about 125 yards from the road. A local resident happened upon the remains while collecting cans and bottles.

A wallet and dental records enabled investigators to identify Simon. No foul play was suspected.

Richland police Chief Michael Burgan said all death investigations are treated as homicides until proven otherwise.

Burgan expressed his gratitude to Lees and his staff in a letter dated on Wednesday.

"In particular, I want to commend your professionalism as well as your two deputies in the investigation," Burgan said. "The knowledge and assistance in the scene mitigation was a tremendous help as we rarely have to deal in death investigation that require anthropological help."

Lees said he was appreciative.

"It was very time-consuming, painstaking work," he said. "We have only one opportunity to get it right the first time."

Burgan told The Tribune-Democrat on Saturday that is not often when you come across skeletal remains.

Story continues

"That's all we had," he said.

He said recovering the remains was the result of a coordinated effort among Richland police, the coroner's office, the district attorney's office, Richland firefighters and East Hills EMS.

Lees said the canine will return once the ground thaws.

"The wind and snow and frozen ground is making it a little difficult," he said.