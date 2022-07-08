For more than two years, 40-year-old Linda Barnett has been missing.

Barnett was last seen on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the 500 block of South Kentucky Street, wearing a multi-colored striped shirt and black and gray camouflage pants.

She is said to have multiple health issues that require medication. Barnett did not have her medicine, her ID, phone, or any money, according to police.

The Amarillo Police Department and other agencies have followed several potential leads and searched many areas, but have been unable to locate her.

APD is continuing their investigation into the disappearance of Barnett. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038 or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips can also be sent online at www.amapolice.org, or by using the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Search continues for Amarillo woman, missing since July 2020