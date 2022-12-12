Search continues for answers in case of embalmed head

ECONOMY -- If you had asked Andrew Gall two years ago if he would still be seeking the identity of a woman whose embalmed head was found in a remote area of the borough, he would have said, “No.”

But that's exactly where the Beaver County chief detective, along with a host of other investigators, find themselves.

The woman's head was found Dec. 12, 2014, in a wooded area off Mason Road in Economy. A juvenile walking through the area made the startling and strange discovery.

“I would have bet that … we would have had this wrapped up from information from the public in three to five days,” Gall said.

Still, today, the woman is only known as Jane Doe. That is the name on her tombstone in the Beaver Cemetery and Mausoleum. She was given a proper funeral and burial last year by those involved in the case.

Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined she was living in the region prior to her death and that she had been treated for a heart attack. She was older than 50, with gray hair that had been permed into soft curls.

Her eyes had been removed, replaced with toy red rubber balls.

Investigators -- who think someone intervened in the process of moving the woman's body from a funeral home to a burial site -- have been in contact with the Pennsylvania Coroners Association, the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and the Human Gift Registry.

No law enforcement or cemetery owners in the area reported any disrupted gravesites, O'Brien said after the investigation began.

Standard investigative tools, such as DNA and dental records, have provided few clues.

Who is she? Where is her body? What exactly happened to her? How did her head end up in the woods? Who could have done this to her?

The investigation is still active. No one has given up on finding the answers to those questions, though it can be disheartening at times to still not have answers to the most basic and vital questions.

“It's still very discouraging that, at the very least, we haven't identified her,” Economy Police Chief Michael O'Brien said.

O'Brien said he still thinks about the case every day. And others who have been involved in the case also think about it often and follow up.

“After two years we still get emails and calls from people who were involved in the case, experts that we reached out to … Anybody who worked on this case can't forget it. It just sticks with them,” Gall said.

“Everybody's that had a part in this … they tend to follow up or call and say, ‘How are things going,'” O'Brien said. “We've looked at anything or any idea or theory that anyone's come up with.”

The case is still on the mind of many people in the public, though the tips have stopped coming in.

“I get asked, regularly, still by citizens, ‘Whatever happened on the head case,'” Gall said.

“For myself, I've been doing this job for 41 years, and I've seen some strange things, but this is about the strangest case I've ever been involved in,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who may have information related to the case is asked to call 724-876-0380 or email police@economyboropd.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Search continues for answers in case of embalmed head