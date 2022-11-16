Search continues for answers after man fatally shot at Naples apartment, CCSO says

The sound of gunshots were followed by a victim with a wound to the head, deputies discovered when responding to a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, a witness heard several gunshots and later saw two men leave the scene in a car.

When authorities arrived in the 4100 block of 16th Place Southwest, in Naples, they found the victim, who had died from the wounds.

Pornography arrest: Marco Island man arrested on more than five dozen child pornography charges

Children stabbed: Sheriff: Naples man stabbed two children as they slept; faces attempted murder charges

Deputies searched for the suspects' vehicle, but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

As they continued to explore the crime scene, they noticed the victim was laying face up in his unit's door, with part of his body blocking the hallway, according to the report.

After further searching the crime scene, they found several shell casings. Authorities determined the suspect fired between six and seven shots, the report indicates.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: CCSO searches for answers after man fatally shot in Naples