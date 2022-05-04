Search continues for armed & dangerous man facing sex crime charge, Columbia police say

Months after a violent incident, the Columbia Police Department continues to search for an armed and dangerous man wanted on multiple charges.

On Tuesday, police said officers are still looking for John Forrest Washington Jr., a 28-year-old accused of sexual assault.

More than seven months ago — on Oct. 1, 2021 — Washington broke into a a 21-year-old woman’s home on Pelham Drive, police said. That’s near Garners Ferry Road, and about a mile from William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

After forcing his way into the home, Washington made “threats while armed with a sharp object,” and assaulted the woman before stealing her black 2015 Nissan Altima, according to police.

The woman suffered a cut to her hand during the attack, which police said was not life threatening after she was treated at a local hospital.

Washington is wanted on charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to police. The arrest warrants have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Police said Washington should be considered armed and dangerous.

Washington has family ties in Upstate South Carolina, said police.

Anyone with information on Washington, or the incident, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.