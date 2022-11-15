Search continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

Nov. 15—PRINCETON — A search is continuing for a Mercer County man considered "armed and dangerous" who is wanted in connection with a shooting last week, law enforcement authorities told the Daily Telegraph on Monday.

William Matthew East is a person of interest in a shooting that occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on Glenwood Haven Road, Sgt. Jesse Kincaid, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police, said.

Senior Trooper J.M. Ayers, also with the Princeton detachment, said East is considered "armed and dangerous."

"It's more than likely he's still in the area," Ayers said. "He could be in the Bluefield or Princeton area."

The victim in the shooting, an adult male, was initially hospitalized but has since been released, Ayers said.

Juliet Nicole Southern, 23, is currently incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail in connection with the incident, authorities said.

Ayers said a motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

"We are actively searching for him (East)," Ayers said.

Anyone with information on East's whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

