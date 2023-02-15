Search continues for armed fugitive who skipped out on his murder trial

Convicted murderer Ralph Apmann remains at large on Tuesday night, authorities say.

Apmann, 58, was a no-show at his murder trial on Monday in Windom, Minn.

By the time he went missing in southwestern Minnesota, the jury had already heard from the prosecution about the charges against Apmann. He is accused of putting Juan Morales-Rivera in a fatal chokehold following a dispute at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom on Aug. 26, 2021.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Cottonwood County jury found Apmann guilty of second-degree unintentional murder.

Apmann, 58, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and bald/gray hair.

Investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Windom Police Department say they believe Apmann is armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle, and that he may be in the Twin Cities metro area.

If you have seen Apmann or know his whereabouts, authorities emphasize in an alert: “DO NOT APPROACH. Please call 911.”

