Search continues for Beavercreek man missing for over a week; Have you seen him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is continuing its search for 78-year-old Robert Hageman who was reported missing over a week ago.

“We are following up on any and all new tips, as they come in,” a spokesperson for Beavercreek police told News Center 7 Friday. “Mr. Hageman is still missing and we continue to work with other law enforcement agencies, in following up on any new tips or information.”

Hageman is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 156 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

He has been missing since Monday, Jan. 30. Police said he was last seen driving from his home in Beavercreek around 7 p.m.

The following day deputies found his car in Mercer County without him inside. The car was more than 80 miles from Beavercreek. This led to a three-day search for him, but he has yet to be found.

Hageman has dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on Hageman’s location, please call 911 or contact the Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.

You can also call 1-888-637-1113, the Ohio Attorney General Missing Person Unit



