Search continues to bring Hawthorne man home

The search continues for Joel Pizarroa of Hawthorne, who has not come home since Saturday according to his mother Mimi Graves.

In a Facebook post, Graves said her son left the house on Saturday afternoon after a friend called him a Lyft to pick him up.

She said Pizarroa texted her Thursday night and confirmed that he is well. "He was OK but didn't know where he was and that he's been sleeping outside," she said.

Joel Pizarroa from Hawthorne, NJ

Mimi said she filed a missing person complaint with the Hawthorne Police Department.

"The police were able to ping his phone in Morristown, somewhere by Top Golf," Mimi said. "The Morristown police went, but no luck."

Mimi requested everyone to keep a lookout for her son and help her bring him home. Anyone with information can contact Hawthorne police at 973-427-1800.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hawthorne NJ man Joel Pizarroa missing since Feb. 3