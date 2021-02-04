Search Continues Chula Vista Woman Who Vanished Without a Trace 1 Month Ago

Carl Samson

A Filipino American woman has been missing for nearly a month after vanishing without a trace from her home in Chula Vista, California.Maya “May” Millete, 39, was last seen at home on the evening of Jan. 7, just days before her daughter’s 11th birthday.May’s siblings began to worry when she stopped responding to their group chat the next day. They were planning a trip to Big Bear Mountain Resort for the upcoming occasion.“It was odd -- she was always the first to answer, and this trip was for her daughter’s birthday,” Maricris Drouaillet, her sister, told NBC News’ Dateline. “Something didn't seem right.”Initial attempts to contact May’s husband, Larry Millete, as well as their three children, were reportedly unsuccessful. May’s family soon filed a missing persons report, and by Jan. 23, police served a search warrant in her Chula Vista home “to obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.”On Feb. 3, authorities reported that Larry has retained an attorney. He also stopped answering police questions, according to FOX 5.Police said Larry cooperated in the previous investigation. He turned over his phone early on in the search but refused to join community-led efforts for his wife.Maricris told Dateline that her sister may have gone for a walk or a hike. But she must have done so on foot since her car is still in their driveway.In an earlier interview, Larry told FOX 5 that his wife may have left home for some time alone.“Initially, that’s what I thought. But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long. I’m still very hopeful that with all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay,’” Larry said. “I love you honey, just come back home.”Detectives previously said that the couple had marital problems. They reportedly found no leads or indication of foul play.Larry told ABC10 News that he retained an attorney based on the advice of family. He is also grateful for the continued efforts to find his wife.

May works as a contract specialist for Naval Base San Diego. She is described as 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds (about 50 kilograms), and has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477. May's family has set up a Facebook page to inform the public of updates and search efforts. Feature Images via Find May/Maya Millete

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Pramila Jayapal, 2 Other Democrats Test Positive for COVID Following Capitol Hill Riots

100 Racist Attacks on Asians Reported Each Day With Women 3X More Likely to Be Targets

Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Indian Village Celebrates Her Historic Inauguration

Filipino Researcher Combines Durian and Beer to Make Probiotic Drink

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsJobless claims remain high but dip to lowest level since November

  • Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to 'go big'

    President Joe Biden encouraged Democratic lawmakers Wednesday to “act fast” on his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan but also signaled he's open to changes, including limiting the proposed $1,400 direct payments to Americans with lower income levels, which could draw Republican support. Biden told lawmakers in private comments he's "not married" to an absolute number for the overall package but wants them to “go big" on pandemic relief and “restore the soul of the country.” “Look, we got a lot of people hurting in our country today,” Biden said on a private call with House Democrats.

  • Harry Dunn suspect was employed by US intelligence agency at time of crash, court told

    Harry Dunn's alleged killer was "employed by an intelligence agency in the US" at the time fatal road crash - which was "especially a factor" in her departure from the UK, a court has heard. The Alexandria district court in Virginia was told Anne Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked for the US State Department and they "fled" the country due to "issues of security". The revelations came out during Sacoolas's application to dismiss a civil claim for damages against her made by the Dunn family on Wednesday. The suspect's barrister, John McGavin, told the court he could not "completely candidly" explain why the Sacoolas family left the UK - adding: "I know the answer, but I cannot disclose it." Family spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency UK authorities must "urgently investigate whether she had diplomatic immunity" at the time of the incident. Mr Dunn, 19, was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela: sources

    Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colombia's tax and customs police (POLFA) had on Tuesday heralded the late-January seizure of five Anderson AM-15 rifles of U.S. origin and five magazines of 5.56 caliber ammunition and the capture of two suspects, saying it was investigating whether the final destination was Venezuela.

  • Biden adviser suggests holdovers from Obama era dictated 'harsh' response to GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

    The Monday night White House statement that appeared to take some air out of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill negotiations didn't sound like President Biden, an anonymous longtime adviser to the commander-in-chief told Politico. "I think it sounded like more like [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain," the adviser said. "The GOP plan wasn't a joke. I looked at it and said, 'OK the midpoint between $600 billion and $1.9 trillion is about 1.2 or 1.3.' I was a little surprised we hit back that hard. It's not like our plan is perfect and there's nothing we can approve. Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh." The adviser suggested that while Biden has a penchant for bipartisan deal-making, Klain, an Obama-era holdover, doesn't have fond memories of working with Republicans after unsuccessful talks with GOP lawmakers about the stimulus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the Affordable Care Act. "Ron has this whole thing: 'Remember how they rat-f---ed us on the ACA!," the adviser told Politico. It's worth noting, however, the White House statement did say Biden wants to keep talking with the group of senators going forward, so the idea of a bipartisan resolution hasn't been completely shot down, even if the possibility is shrinking. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall

    The Taliban have been on a diplomatic blitz since peace talks with the Afghan government stalled in Qatar last month and the Biden administration said it plans to review a U.S.-Taliban agreement signed last February. The flurry of activity — including Taliban visits to Iran and Moscow, and a planned trip to Turkey — comes as the Afghan government’s negotiating team warned this week that if the Taliban fail to resume the talks, the government could recall its team from Doha. The peace talks resumed in early January in Qatar, where the Taliban have a political office, but quickly halted, marred by a spike in violence across Afghanistan, with the warring sides blaming one another.

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • WH says proposed $1,400 relief is not breaking campaign promise of $2,000 checks

    In a White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden was not breaking a campaign promise of delivering Americans $2,000 in coronavirus relief. Psaki said the current proposal of $1,400 in a relief bill would be in addition to $600 relief checks that were distributed during the Trump administration.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • No sweeping change to N.Ireland protocol, Ireland says

    The European Union is considering demands by Britain and some Northern Irish politicians to extend grace periods for goods checks, but post-Brexit trade arrangements for the province will not change much, Ireland's foreign minister said. A dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, which stems from Britain's Jan. 1 exit from the EU's orbit, threatens to reopen a rift that bedevilled years of Brexit talks. Many pro-British Northern Irish unionists fiercely oppose the new trade barriers and some of the checks were suspended at two ports this week after reports of staff intimidation in a region beset by violence until a peace deal 23 years ago.

  • Liz Cheney reportedly told GOP conference she won't apologize for impeachment vote

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) held her ground in a closed-door House Republican conference meeting Wednesday, CNN reports. Cheney, who has faced criticism from some GOP House members for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump last month, reportedly calmly but firmly told those gathered she won't apologize for the vote. The No. 3 House Republican also reportedly called for a vote on her status as the House Republican conference chair, which, CNN notes, was interpreted by some in the room to mean Cheney is confident about her standing. Indeed, most Republicans have not gone after Cheney, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is also reportedly planning to defend Cheney and make the case for her to remain in the leadership position. House @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy has been telling ppl he plans to DEFEND Liz Cheney during closed-door meeting and make the case for her to stay in leadership, per sources. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) February 3, 2021 Meanwhile, regarding the separate, but related, GOP drama in the lower chamber, McCarthy issued an official statement Wednesday condemning past conspiracy theory-laden comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), but he did not indicate any plans to kick her off committees, instead saying he'll "hold her to her word" that she'll hold herself to a "higher standard" as a member of Congress. McCARTHY condemns GREENE but doesn’t say he will kick her off committees pic.twitter.com/uF8AjJfGUD — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 3, 2021 More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Biden to review U.S. access to goods needed to deal with pandemic

    President Joe Biden is planning to take an executive action mandating a review of critical U.S. supply chains with an eye to securing U.S. industrial supplies made by competitors including China, according to four people familiar with the matter. The action, which will focus both on government contractors and private industry, aims to ensure the United States can supply the goods it needs to combat the COVID-19 crisis, as well as other critical technology and raw materials, the sources said. Biden will sign an order mandating a 100-day review to ensure domestic manufacturers can deliver the country's needed supplies and that demands for goods that must be satisfied by other countries are done in a more secure and sustainable manner.

  • The pandemic is getting better all across the U.S.

    Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosNew coronavirus infections slowed by nearly 16% over the past week, continuing a trend of rapid improvement.The big picture: The U.S. still has a ton of coronavirus, and there’s still the potential for dark days ahead. But this is progress, and the improvement is significant. If this trend keeps going, the country will be in a far better and safer position as vaccines continue to roll out.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is averaging about 139,000 new cases per day — a 16% improvement over last week, which was a 16% improvement over the week before. * The number of new hospitalizations was also down last week, by just over 26%. * And deaths fell by about 6%, to an average of 3,097 deaths per day.Between the lines: 139,000 cases and 3,000 deaths per day is still a very bad pandemic, but at least the numbers are headed in the right direction. * The U.S. is back at about the same caseload we were experiencing shortly before Thanksgiving. * The number of new daily cases fell over the past week in 42 states, and held steady in the remaining eight states. No state got worse — another sign that this improvement could be sustainable.Yes, but: Experts warn that a more contagious variant of the virus is quickly becoming the dominant strain within the U.S. * As it gains more ground, each infected person is more likely to infect others. And because the U.S. still has so many infected people, that could cause cases to spike again. * But the best protection against another surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths is to get cases down and keep them there — and that’s what we’re doing.Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.