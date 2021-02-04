Search Continues Chula Vista Woman Who Vanished Without a Trace 1 Month Ago

A Filipino American woman has been missing for nearly a month after vanishing without a trace from her home in Chula Vista, California.Maya “May” Millete, 39, was last seen at home on the evening of Jan. 7, just days before her daughter’s 11th birthday.May’s siblings began to worry when she stopped responding to their group chat the next day. They were planning a trip to Big Bear Mountain Resort for the upcoming occasion.“It was odd -- she was always the first to answer, and this trip was for her daughter’s birthday,” Maricris Drouaillet, her sister, told NBC News’ Dateline. “Something didn't seem right.”Initial attempts to contact May’s husband, Larry Millete, as well as their three children, were reportedly unsuccessful. May’s family soon filed a missing persons report, and by Jan. 23, police served a search warrant in her Chula Vista home “to obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.”On Feb. 3, authorities reported that Larry has retained an attorney. He also stopped answering police questions, according to FOX 5.Police said Larry cooperated in the previous investigation. He turned over his phone early on in the search but refused to join community-led efforts for his wife.Maricris told Dateline that her sister may have gone for a walk or a hike. But she must have done so on foot since her car is still in their driveway.In an earlier interview, Larry told FOX 5 that his wife may have left home for some time alone.“Initially, that’s what I thought. But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long. I’m still very hopeful that with all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay,’” Larry said. “I love you honey, just come back home.”Detectives previously said that the couple had marital problems. They reportedly found no leads or indication of foul play.Larry told ABC10 News that he retained an attorney based on the advice of family. He is also grateful for the continued efforts to find his wife.

May works as a contract specialist for Naval Base San Diego. She is described as 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds (about 50 kilograms), and has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477. May's family has set up a Facebook page to inform the public of updates and search efforts. Feature Images via Find May/Maya Millete

