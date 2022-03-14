Search continues on Cohocton River for Savona man missing since Friday

Efforts to find a Savona man who went missing near the Cohocton River in the town of Campbell on March 11 continued Monday morning as the 79-year-old remains unaccounted for.

Painted Post-based New York State Police, along with multiple emergency teams, responded at 2:15 p.m. Friday to Savona Campbell Back Road after Eugene Mattoon was reported missing.

Emergency responders are searching for Eugene Mattoon, 79, of Savona, who was reported missing March 11 near the Cohocton River.

State Police said the five-foot, nine-inch Mattoon was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Search efforts have included the State Police Under Water Recovery Team, drone unit and helicopter, as well as the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and UAS drone.

The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has assisted with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Painted Post-based State Police at 607-962-6864.

