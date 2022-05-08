Search continues for Corsicana woman, missing for 18 years

May 8—Andrea Cotten would have turned 36 last January, however she disappeared without a trace at the age of 17 on Jan. 22, 2004. Despite an ongoing investigation by the Corsicana Police Department with assistance from the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers, Andrea remains missing.

"She was last seen leaving a relative's house on Cottonwood Circle in the company of two Hispanic males driving an older model pickup truck and did not appear to be in distress," Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson said, "It's possible that she returned to the location later that night, but that information is conflicting."

Cotten's disappearance was not reported to the police until two weeks later. Chief Johnson also said, according to family members, she had a scheduled visit with her child who was in foster care that was supposed to take place on the day after her disappearance and that she would not have missed that unless forced.

"The Andrea Cotten case remains an open case." said Chief Johnson.

He said that cold cases are officially reviewed by the Criminal Investigative Division on a yearly basis. However, all leads are followed up on, no matter when they are received. Chief Johnson further stated that countless leads have been followed up since her disappearance.

"This case is 18 years old, and dozens of investigators with numerous agencies have reviewed the case files with fresh eyes."

With the popularity of the internet and social media, the search for new information related to this case has greatly increased. Several dozen missing person websites and databases are with reputable national organizations such as The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, The Charly Project, The Polly Klaas Foundation, Missing Kids, and most recently In Pursuit with John Walsh have all helped to disseminate accurate information over the disappearance of Cotten. When you combine all the state and national databases with the private databases, social media and websites devoted to finding missing persons, there are millions of sets of eyes on these types of cases.

"Most recently, a lead was followed up in another state," Johnson said. "Although it turned out to not be Andrea, it's a good sign that the information is in the public eye."

When asked about the benefit of amateur sleuths inserting themselves into the search for Andrea Cotten, Chief Johnson said, "All help is appreciated, and I have seen many amateur investigators that are excellent and work well with law enforcement agencies. They especially excel in the realm of social media by reposting information that is disseminated by investigators for public assistance.

That is the danger with some internet groups is that as an agency, we have to let the evidence guide us to the conclusion, not speculation and opinion. Whether it is an amateur detective or a well-known professional search organization, it hinders our ability to gather information if they are irresponsible in how they present information. The key is to disseminate the accurate information from the investigating agency and avoid speculation and opinion as to what may or may not have occurred leading to the disappearance. With speculations often come unsubstantiated accusations which can put innocent people in danger or hinder an investigation. It's important to remember that we are still dealing with the disappearance of a young lady who was loved by her family and friends."

"Since her disappearance in 2004, investigators have interviewed dozens of friends, family members and associates of Andrea Cotten," he said. "We have found no signs of anyone using her name or personal information in a manner that would indicate that she is alive. Despite the ongoing investigation and constant search for new information and keeping the information in the public eye, we still do not have any credible information that will allow closure for the family."

"The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, using technology and graphic artists has provided us with an age-progressed photographic representation of what Cotten might look like today with the slim hope that she ran away and started a new life somewhere," said Johnson.

We encourage anyone that may have relevant information into the disappearance of Andrea Cotten to please contact the Corsicana Police Department at 903.654.4900 or email records@corsicanatx.gov. You can also call Navarro County Crime Stoppers at 903.874.8477.