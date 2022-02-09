Conneautville-area man reported missing on Sunday found, taken to hospital for evaluation

MEADVILLE – A Crawford County man who was reported missing on Sunday was located late Wednesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Jeffrey Johnson, 33, was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was otherwise unharmed, state police reported. He was found in the Conneautville area late Wednesday morning.

Authorities including state police in Meadville had been searching over two days for Johnson, who was last seen on Sunday at about 6 p.m. walking on Route 198 in the 7400 block in Spring Township, heading east toward Conneautville, according to investigators.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Missing persons: Conneautville-area man reported missing found Wednesday