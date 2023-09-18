Search continues for East Naples man convicted in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol mob 1 month later

Authorities are still looking for Christopher Worrell of East Naples who went missing in August, shortly before he was scheduled to be sentenced for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The search for an East Naples man in connection with the 2021 Capitol insurrection has reached another milestone, surpassing the one-month mark.

Christopher Worrell, 52, was convicted of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection with his sentencing scheduled for Aug. 18, which was canceled that week, days prior to his court appearance.

U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia officials on Aug. 17 unsealed the bench warrant, which was issued Aug. 15. It did not include details related to his disappearance.

Worrell had been on house arrest in East Naples since he was released from custody November 2021 in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a riot of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found Worrell guilty of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding.

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol grounds or buildings.

Civil disorder.

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

The FBI issued a warrant for violated conditions of release pending sentencing. He's one of seven people wanted by federal authorities related to the riot.

The Department of Justice had asked Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000, and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

