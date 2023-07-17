Search continues for endangered toddler from Mecklenburg County

The last time three-year-old Samalea Daniel’s father saw her was June 19 in the Steele Creek area.

The father tried to report her missing several days later July 1, according to a police report obtained by investigative reporter Madison Carter.

3-year-old Samalea Monet Daniels was originally taken from her home in Mecklenburg County, where she lives with her father who is her legal guardian. She is believed to be with her mother, 29-year-old Tianna Mila Daniels.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department closed on the case on July 5 after determining the child was likely not in its jurisdiction.

There is a nearly two-week gap before her father showed up at the Virginia Beach Police Department on July 14 with a court order stating the child should be in his custody.

The girl was last seen that morning at 9 a.m. at her grandmother’s Virginia Beach home.

Police think the girl’s mother, Tianna Daniels, took her that day at some point after the court order was secured.

Virginia State Police announced an endangered person alert later on July 14 with information about the disappearance and what kind of car the mother might be driving.

Carter asked the agency why an Amber Alert was not issued and learned authorities did not believe this case met the criteria for one. She received this response from a Virginia State Police spokesperson:

“When a missing person situation does not meet all required criteria for an Amber Alert, state police helps by sending out the requesting agency’s information as a Missing/Endangered Child Alert. The Missing/Endangered Child Alert does not activate the highway digital message boards, lottery kiosks, EAS and cellphone alerts, etc.”

Officers believe they may be driving in a gray 2011 Ford Escape with Virginia plates: N4M45T3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000 or call 911.

