Search continues for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office is investigating the escape of Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante, according to Acting Prison Warden Howard Holland. In a briefing on Wednesday, officials showed video of Cavalcante's escape — seen in the video player below — as he climbed a prison exercise yard wall to access the roof and pushed through razor wire on August 31. Video of the escape has been turned over to criminal investigators. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/video-shows-inmates-escape-as-pennsylvania-manhunt-continues/ https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/new-sighting-in-search-for-escaped-pennsylvania-inmate/

