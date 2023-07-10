Search continues for escaped Roseville murder suspect: Here’s how to report tips

Placer County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 64 tips in its search for 35-year-old Eric Abril who escaped custody from a Roseville hospital this weekend, according to a Monday update.

Abril, who was being held on charges connected to a shootout at Mahany Park in April that killed one and injured two, has been missing since he fled the hospital early Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office confirmed he had defeated his restraints.

Abril was in custody at Aubrun Jail, but was taken into Sutter Roseville Medical Center for unknown medical issues. He then escaped at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Over 70 law enforcement personnel from numerous agencies” are actively searching the East Roseville area, parts of Rocklin and are on 24-hour air surveillance, according the Monday morning Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement from across the capital region are searching Sunday for Eric Abril, inset, the suspect in April’s deadly Mahany Park standoff and shooting, who escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center overnight. The Sacramento Bee

FBI agents and U.S. Marshals are also out assisting with the search.

On Sunday, at around midnight, officials released surveillance footage of Abril walking without a shirt and orange pants. It appears he has a tattoo on his left shoulder. Officials said it appeared to be ocean waves and bamboo.

Here’s what you should do if you have information:

Tips on Eric Abril escape

If you have any information, authorities say to call the tip line at: 916-409-1257. You can also send in a tip online at Placer County Tip Submissions. If you see Abril immediately call 911.

In an image released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Abril is seen on a doorbell video camera more than a mile from Roseville Sutter Medical Center around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Abril had escaped custody while being hosptalized. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Map of search area