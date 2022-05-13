Search continues for escaped Texas prisoner from Leon County accused of assaulting officer

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who escaped police custody in Leon County.

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, “assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus, and then fled from the vehicle,” the TDCJ said in a tweet.

The search continued Friday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for Lopez near Highway 7 westbound, about a mile and a half from Interstate 45 in Leon County.

Officials said if Lopez is seen, he should not be approached and that 911 should be contacted.