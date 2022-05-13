Search continues for escaped Texas prisoner from Leon County accused of assaulting officer

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Jessika Harkay

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who escaped police custody in Leon County.

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, “assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus, and then fled from the vehicle,” the TDCJ said in a tweet.

The search continued Friday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for Lopez near Highway 7 westbound, about a mile and a half from Interstate 45 in Leon County.

Officials said if Lopez is seen, he should not be approached and that 911 should be contacted.

