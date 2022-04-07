Search continues for Fishtown bomb threat suspect

Apr. 7—LELAND — The Federal Bureau of Investigation will get involved in a search for a suspect who threatened a bar in a local historic district, in what deputies believe may have been a hoax.

Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said Wednesday he contacted the FBI about finding a man who deputies believe is not local and may have given dispatchers a false name when he reportedly called and threatened to kill his spouse and blow her up with a bomb.

"To what extent — you know, (the FBI) are involved now, but to what extent they're going to take it on, we don't know. But, we're making good progress on our own, so if they back us up or we back them up, we're generally not sure yet," he said.

No bomb was located after a five-hour investigation, Borkovich said. Based on the information the man gave during his 9-1-1 call, dispatch and deputies initially deemed the threat credible, Borkovich said, despite questioning things later.

The bomb, the suspect told dispatchers, was supposed to be located under a barrel at The Cove in historic Fishtown, and that it would go off during a certain time period.

Deputies responded, evacuating the bar and surrounding area, checking multiple buckets, barrels and rooftops and setting up a perimeter based on the capability of the explosive described by the suspect. No one was at The Cove and Falling Waters Lodge, which are three floors each, and one residence was evacuated, Borkovich said.

The man called several times during the response, saying once that deputies needed to go the other way to find the bomb, leading them to believe the man might be watching, Borkovich said. The caller also said he was going to start killing and shooting cops, Borkovich said.

The response included Michigan State Police troopers and units from Leland and Grand Traverse Band Fire departments. Several people were called in for overtime, Borkovich said, and deputies were on the call until 4 a.m.

Story continues

"This was very expensive, very time consuming and very dangerous for all of us," Borkovich said.

Deputies were still searching for the caller on Wednesday. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Leelanau County Dispatch at 231-256-8800.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.