Search continues for fourth suspect in Santa Rosa teen's death

Feb. 27—The search continues for the fourth suspect accused in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Santa Rosa boy that happened in January.

For the past couple of weeks, county, state, and federal authorities have been searching for Alberto Sanchez, who is either 19 or 20 years old, and is believed to be hiding in the La Feria area, said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

"We have good reason to believe that he is being abetted in his absconding," Saenz said Monday.

Fernando Martinez, the victim, was shot Jan. 26 at the Village Apartment in Santa Rosa and later died. He was also involved in unlawful acts, Saenz said.

Already arrested in connection with the teen's death are Julian Casarez and brothers Oscar and Josue Torres, who were arrested Feb. 16.

Casarez and Sanchez are first cousins.

Saenz said a $1,000 reward is being offered to someone who provides information that leads to Sanchez's arrest.

He also said anyone who is helping Sanchez hide from authorities could be charged with hindering apprehension.

According to court records, Casarez and Josue Torres have refused court appointed attorneys to represent them in the case. No other information is available.

Sanchez, Casarez and the Torres brothers are part of a dangerous criminal enterprise operating in the Harlingen, Santa Rosa, La Feria, and Weslaco area, according to authorities.

The group has been in operation since October 2022 and is made up of 18- and 19-year-olds. They are mainly targeting "drug dealers" who are selling the vaping pens, oils, and the cartridges, Saenz said in a press conference held earlier this month.

Saenz said the group is involved in a drug trade that involves vaping oil cartridges, "so what these individuals were doing is they would find out who is selling these cartridges."

They would then call the seller saying they wanted to purchase some cartridges from them, and they would "show up and rip them off. They would take their cartridges and take their money and at some point, they would exchange gunfire," Saenz said.

Casarez and the Torres brothers remain jailed at a Cameron County facility.

Josue Torres is charged with one count of murder, and his bond has been set at $1 million.

Casarez is charged with one count of murder, one count of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm. His bonds total $2,250,000.

Oscar Torres is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm. His bonds total $2.5 million.