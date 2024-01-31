Search continues for gunman after 3 shot, 1 killed at Orlando apartment complex

Police in Orlando are continuing to search for a gunman after three people were shot at an apartment complex.

Police said one person died and two others were hurt just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive.

Watch: Person dies in shooting that injured 2 others at Orlando apartment complex

That complex is near the Northwest Neighborhood Center.

When Channel 9 crews arrived, police lights were flashing, crime scene tape was strung up, as investigators were searching for evidence.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

A person has died in a shooting that injured two others at an Orlando apartment complex.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

A person has died in a shooting that injured two others at an Orlando apartment complex.

A person has died in a shooting that injured two others at an Orlando apartment complex.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

A person has died in a shooting that injured two others at an Orlando apartment complex.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that left two others injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

Orlando police detectives said they are still actively investigating the shooting.

Orange County Commissioner Michael Scott stopped by the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t know all the details, but I know one thing that we [got to] figure out a way to stop gun violence,” Scott said.

Watch: ‘Enough is enough’: Orange County commissioner reacts to deadly shooting in Orlando

Police said they found three people with gunshot wounds inside of the complex when they first arrived.

They were all taken to the hospital.

One person died, one is expected to survive and the condition of the third has not been shared by law enforcement.

Watch: ‘Caring & loving people’: Neighbors mourn retired priest, sister gunned down in their Palm Bay home

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.