UPDATE: Search continues for Hampstead man, 79, missing since Wednesday

Jul. 9—HAMPSTEAD — The New Hampshire State Police, at the request of the Hampstead police, has issued a "silver alert" for a missing 79-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Local and state police are asking for the public's assistance in locating John Matson, described as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and beard and blue eyes.

As of Saturday afternoon, he was still missing despite an extensive search.

Matson was reported missing on July 7 at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the Hampstead Police Department by his wife. He had last been seen walking away from his residence on Amy Lane at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 6, but never returned home. He was wearing a red/white and blue button-up shirt and gray shorts.

Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley told a reporter for seacoastcurrent.com that New Hampshire Fish & Game organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches and ATVs.

If contact is made, notify the Hampstead Police Department at 603-329-5700.