Search continues for new House Speaker
Chaos and confusion surround the U.S. Capitol in the wake of Kevin McCarthy getting booted from his House Speaker's seat.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the House — and Republican Party — goes from here.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is under pressure from hard-right Republicans to support impeaching President Biden. There has been public resistance from some conservative members of Congress. A vote might not come for months.
The reality TV villain called his 'Masked Singer' run a "healing experience" that allowed to him to "show the world I'm more than my mistakes."
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' on the pod with Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don providing one stat you need to know for every team heading into Week 5. The two also provide a full fantasy preview for Thursday Night Football.
"Social media continues to impact the way celebrities and the public connect with one another," explains one PR expert.
That's four sweeps in four MLB wild-card series as play concluded Wednesday.
With Lillard, they’ll have to be a more offensive-minded team. You don’t acquire a player like Lillard, pairing him with Antetokounmpo to make two 30-point scorers and put a muzzle on them.
The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses, with a peek into what may be in store. Bankman-Fried followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser was sworn in Tuesday.
Messi missed four out of Miami's previous five games before Wednesday's matchup with Chicago.
ElectraMeccanica, former maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, said on Wednesday that it has "terminated" its plan to merge with Tevva, which makes hydrogen-electric trucks (not sandals). A spokesperson for ElectraMeccanica declined to elaborate in an email to TechCrunch. Tevva's spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's "deeply disappointed by ElectraMeccanica's abrupt decision."
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Bird, the shared micromobility company that was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange last week, is issuing another round of layoffs, according to an email interim CEO Michael Washinushi sent to the company. Bird has yet to respond to our questions for clarification, but we will update this story once they do. The reduction in headcount comes two weeks after Bird acquired Spin, another shared e-scooter operator based in the U.S. At the time, Bird said the geographic overlap between the two companies was "minimal."