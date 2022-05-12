Search continues for Indian River County man last seen April 29 at Vero Beach convenience stores

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies are still looking for a 40-year-old man reported missing roughly two weeks ago, after he set out on what his family members said was his morning routine of taking a transit bus to a convenience store.

Douglas Pierce, 40, was last seen leaving his residence in the 400 block of 7th Road Southwest on foot April 29, a family member said.

Douglas Pierce was last seen around 8:30 a.m. April 29 leaving a home in the 400 block of 7th Road Southwest, where he lives with his cousin Matthew Larson and Larson's family.

Records show Larson reported Pierce missing the next morning, April 30.

“It doesn’t make sense,” said Larson, 46. “Nothing’s making sense about this whole situation.”

Larson said he last saw Pierce around 7 a.m. that Friday before he left for work in construction.

He said although Pierce would sometimes help him at a job site, he was considered unemployed.

“I’m a painter and he was my prep guy,” Larson said.

The morning he went missing, Larson said he thought Pierce would go on his “usual routine” of a walk to a bus stop and a trip to a convenience store.

“He’d get a bottle of Mountain Dew and a scratch-off ticket (and) he’d come home and do the house work,” he said.

The last known images of Douglas Pierce, 40, of the 400 block of 7th Road Southwest, were captured on convenience store surveillance cameras at Snappy's Food Store off 12th Street and Old Dixie Highway and Mobil gas station at 14th Avenue and 16th Street between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., April 29, 2022, according to Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Pierce is considered highly-functioning autistic, and has a driver’s license, but no vehicle, which Larson said is why he used the GoLine to travel throughout the county.

“He’s lived by himself many times,” he said. “Down here, it’s kind of tough with rent being $2,000 a month.”

He said his cousin moved in with him, his wife and their children about four years ago from his Pennsylvania hometown.

“Dougie just kind of showed up on my doorstep one day,” he said. “He got down here and he loved it.”

Since reporting his disappearance, Larson said he calls deputies daily, although, as of Thursday, sheriff's spokesperson Keith Carson said there were no updates and the search was still active.

There has been no activity in Pierce’s bank accounts, and Larson said Pierce broke his phone on a fishing trip three days before he went missing.

Typically, Larson said Pierce would call his mother, who Larson said is terminally ill, “three times, four times a week.”

“The really strange thing is he loves his mom and he didn’t even call her on Mother’s Day (May 8),” Larson said. “That’s not like him at all.”

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office released pictures from surveillance cameras at a Mobil Gas Station on 14th Avenue and from Snappy’s Food Store.

Douglas Pierce, 40, has been missing from his residence in the 400 block of 7th Road Southwest since April 29, 2022, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

In the images, Pierce is wearing a red polo shirt and black or khaki shorts and he is either purchasing or redeeming a scratch-off Lotto ticket.

Snappy’s owner told deputies Pierce was alone and that he “usually sees him every morning,” according to case records.

“They all knew him … everybody around,” Larson said. “They all know ‘Dougie’ by name and they usually know what he wants.”

All GoLine Indian River Transit bus routes depart and return to the Main Transit Hub in 30-minute intervals beginning at 6 a.m., according to www.golineirt.com.

Route 6 would take Pierce from a stop at 4th Place Southwest roughly 2 miles north on Old Dixie Highway to one of his last known locations April 29, the Snappy Food Store, 1196 Old Dixie Highway.

Larson said Pierce is just over 6-foot tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

According to the missing person report, Pierce is also known to travel to local libraries and parks and fishing spots in Indian River and St. Lucie counties, including D.J. Wilcox Preserve on Michigan Street in Fort Pierce.

The agency requested anyone with information about Pierce to call deputies at 772-569-6700.

