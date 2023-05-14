UPDATE: Escaped Auglaize County inmate captured in St. Marys after being spotted in backyard

A man accused of escaping from an Auglaize County jail was caught Sunday morning.

Around 8:25 a.m. the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office got a call from someone near St. Marys who said they saw a man in a yellow jumpsuit in their neighbor’s backyard, according to a media release

St. Marys Police, Auglaize County deputies, and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the area.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Inmate escapes from Auglaize County jail, multiple agencies searching area

Minutes later another caller stated they saw the man walking near the railroad tracks in St. Marys, the release states.

Authorities responded and found Brendan Reed who was taken into custody.

News Center 7 previously reported that at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday Reed allegedly forced open a locked door and ran from the Auglaize County Corrections Center.

He was originally incarcerated for a drug violation.

We are working to learn if Reed is facing any additional charges.