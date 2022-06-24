Search continues for Jefferson County escapee sought in ambulance, SUV thefts

Jun. 24—Law enforcement agencies in north Alabama continue to search for an escaped Jefferson County inmate who allegedly stole a vehicle in Cullman Thursday after reportedly fleeing custody in an unoccupied ambulance in Birmingham a day earlier.

Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, remains at large after Cullman police say he stole a Chevrolet Envoy SUV from the parking lot of the Walmart store along Cherokee Avenue in south Cullman on Thursday. The 2004 model Envoy is silver in color, and had a red and white scuba diving sticker on its rear windshield at the time of theft, said Cullman police public information officer Adam Clark.

"We had helicopters in the air and officers looking for him on the ground, but we don't know where he may be at this time," Clark said Friday. "He was seen with a female who had blonde hair. If you see Mr. Bradford or this vehicle, do not approach him: Call 911 and give officers the information."

Birmingham media outlets reported Bradford escaped from a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy Wednesday after the two arrived at the ambulance bay at UAB hospital for Bradford to receive an undisclosed treatment. He allegedly stole a nearby ambulance and fled, with law enforcement later discovering the ambulance abandoned in a Tarrant neighborhood.

Bradford's next alleged sighting came Thursday morning in Cullman, when police believe he and an unidentified female left the south Cullman Walmart in the silver SUV.

According to a press release issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Bradford faces charges of 1st degree robbery, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, 3rd degree escape. He also has a single failure to appear charge as well as nine probation violations. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about Bradford's current whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

