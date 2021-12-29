Search continues for man accused of killing Shelby teen, reward offered

Seven weeks ago, another Shelby teen lost her life.

Seven weeks ago, the hunt for her alleged killer began.

In an effort to loosen the lips of those who might know where he is, the U.S. Marshal’s Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of 20-year-old Santana Almont Eaves Jr. of Shelby.

Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said there were witnesses to the shooting that took the life of 16-year-old Skyteria “Eva” Poston, and they have been helpful. But Eaves is known to have friends and families in other areas who might be helping him elude police, Ledford said.

Skyteria Poston is seen wearing a shirt remembering her brother who was shot and killed in Shelby years earlier.

Those people are committing a crime if they’re protecting him, Ledford added.

“Anyone that harbors him and assists him and helps him to avoid apprehension is subject to charges themselves,” he said.

Poston was sitting in a car in front of her Roberts Street home in Shelby with at least one other person around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, when shots rang out.

Her mother and two sisters were inside the house. When they heard the gunfire, the three women hit the floor, and one called 911.

The sisters say they opened the front door to see their sister collapse on the porch and take her last breath.

Zanaya Davis holds photos of her sister who was shot and killed in November in Shelby.

Poston was taken to Atrium Health-Cleveland where she was pronounced dead.

By the next morning, warrants were issued for Eaves, but police say he is on the run. He faces charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

“Fortunately, we did have some people that were helping us to put together what happened. Now we’re asking for that same help finding where this guy is,” said Ledford. "Hopefully as we continue the search, things like partnering with the Marshals and them putting a monetary reward out there, that they will come forward and say where he is."

Poston was the second teen to be killed by gun violence in Shelby in 2021.

WANTED

Eaves is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 877-WANTED2.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby NC teen Skyteria "Eva" Poston's accused killer still sought