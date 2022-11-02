Search continues for man accused of shooting two Newark police officers

NEWARK − Authorities are still searching for a man who allegedly shot two Newark police officers at close range Tuesday afternoon during an altercation outside a city apartment building, Mayor Ras Baraka said at a news conference later that night.

The officers - whom Baraka declined to identify - were investigating a citizen's report that an unnamed man wanted for a separate shooting on Oct. 28 was holed up inside a building on Van Velsor Place, the mayor said. Units from the city's 5th Precinct responded to the address at about 1:15 p.m., Baraka said.

The officers could not find the man inside, according to the mayor. But they allegedly stumbled upon him in the back parking lot as they went to leave the complex, he said. Police spoke to the man briefly, and an altercation ensued. Then the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot two officers at close range, Baraka said.

The police quickly returned fire as the man retreated inside. On Tuesday night, SWAT units were moving through the building, searching each apartment in pursuit of the gunman.

Baraka urged nearby residents to stay in their homes until authorities found the suspect.

"It's still an ongoing investigation, police are still scouring the building, " Baraka said. "The expectation is he's still in the building ... Preferably we can end this with a person in custody this evening."

The mayor said one officer was shot in the leg while the other was shot near the neck and shoulder, a wound that required surgery. Both are in stable condition and expected to live.

Officers from a number of local, county, state and federal agencies swarmed the area around the apartment building, which was cordoned off for about a half-mile in each direction. Authorities set up a staging area near Goldsmith Avenue, which remained busy late into Tuesday night.

A New Jersey State Police helicopter hovered overhead for much of the afternoon as authorities continued their search.

Story continues

Public officials reacted to the shooting in statements throughout the day.

Democratic Congressman Donald Payne Jr. said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that he was “aware of and closely monitoring the active shooter situation unfolding in Newark.”

“I encourage everyone to follow the directions of police, stay away from the scene and remain vigilant by going indoors and locking your doors,” Payne said. “I am also praying for the two courageous officers wounded today and am praying for their full recovery.”

Gov. Murphy tweeted Tuesday that he was "aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark."

"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested," Murphy wrote. "We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

Elijah Moore was in his bedroom when he heard gunshots ring through his neighborhood. He immediately moved away from the window after hearing what he said were “a lot of shots,” possibly more than a dozen.

“I didn’t know what to do, if they were getting into my building,” said Moore, 33.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.

Check back for more on this developing story.

