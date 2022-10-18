Search continues for man charged with attempted murder and arson linked to Soldotna fire

Oct. 18—Alaska State Troopers on Monday continued their search for a man charged with arson and attempted murder after a Soldotna home burned down over the weekend.

Authorities were called on Saturday at 11:58 p.m. to a home on Lourdes Avenue off Funny River Road in Soldotna on a reported fire. When troopers arrived, they said the home was fully engulfed in flames. The occupants were able to escape, troopers said.

Troopers believe Ronald Dean Beyering set the home on fire and shot at the residents, said spokesman Tim DeSpain. He was seen leaving the property after the fire, troopers said.

Beyering, 62, is facing two counts of attempted murder, a felony charge of first-degree arson, criminal mischief and a weapons-related charge that alleges he fired a gun at a dwelling, according to an online court database. He also faces a misdemeanor weapons charge alleging he fired a gun by a highway and violated conditions of release in a separate pending criminal case.

A spokesman for the state Department of Law said the charges were not yet available Monday afternoon.

Soldotna resident Stephanie Denbrock told the Daily News on Sunday that she and her fiancée lived at the home that was set ablaze. Denbrock said she was at her shop adjacent to the home when she heard a loud noise on Saturday night and then saw the flames.

Denbrock said she grabbed a fire extinguisher and walked toward the house before Beyering began shooting in her direction. She said she laid down behind a wooden pole on her porch and was eventually able to run around the house and enter it from the back. Denbrock and her fiancée were able to get out safely, she said.

It took first responders 17 minutes to reach the house, DeSpain said.

On Monday, DeSpain said troopers believe a dispute over logs motivated Beyering to light the home on fire.

Denbrock said she had known Beyering for years and had agreed to purchase logs from him that she planned to build furniture with. After she paid him, Denbrock said Beyering left the state and she collected the wood from his property after consulting with troopers about the agreement. Beyering was upset when he learned Denbrock had picked up the logs, she said.

Troopers on Monday said they were searching for Beyering by air and ground. He may be driving a maroon 2008 Ford Expedition with the license plate FLV-670, they said.

"Anyone that sees Beyering should not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous but should immediately call Soldotna Dispatch Center at (907) 262-4453 or 911," troopers said.

Ronald Dean Beyering