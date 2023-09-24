Search continues for man charged in Oakhurst fatal shooting

Sep. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A search remained underway Saturday for a man charged in a shooting that killed one man and wounded a woman Friday in Oakhurst.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that an investigation remains ongoing, but authorities view the shooting as an "isolated" disturbance between Jashon Gordon, 22, of Johnstown and the individuals struck in the Oakhurst incident.

The shooting happened in the housing complex's Building 29 at 4:11 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

An autopsy performed on Friday afternoon at ForensicDx in Windber confirmed that Emerald Nugent Jr. died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, who has ruled the death a homicide.

The weapon believed to be used in the shooting was recovered, Neugebauer said.

Gordon faces eight criminal charges, his online docket shows. That includes homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.

Anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts is urged to dial the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.

Gordon was sentenced to spend a minimum of 11 1/2 months in county prison in September 2022 for a prior firearm violation, court records show.