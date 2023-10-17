Search continues for man last seen swimming in south Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – The U.S. Coast Guard search continued Tuesday for a man who was last seen swimming in the ocean over the weekend.

Jonathan Christy, 46, was last seen snorkeling in south Indian River County and reported missing by his wife who was on shore and lost sight of him during their trip to a beach in the 900 block of Reef Road Saturday, said Indian River County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The search for Christy began that afternoon with U.S. Coast Guard boats and helicopters, along with local and state wildlife agencies all searching coastline where he was last known to be Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, the search continues,” said Chief Stephen Lehmann, with the U.S. Coast Guard in Miami. “We are currently looking with the same types of assets (but) we’ve since traded in some fresh helicopters, fresh fuels.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Several factors determine how long a search continues, he said, including water and weather conditions and a person’s “reported level of swimming proficiency.”

Christy had goggles and a diving mask and was last seen wearing gray swimming trunks, according to a missing person flyer.

“Our detectives are still looking at surveillance video in the area,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Jaworski. “They’re still actively investigating it, (but) there’s no foul play suspected at this time.”

The Coast Guard is also issuing a radio broadcast to boaters in the area with information about Christy and with instructions what to do if they see anything which could be related to his disappearance, Lehmann said.

Anyone with information about Christy's whereabouts is asked to call the USCG Sector Miami at 305-535-4472, Indian River County Sheriff' Office detectives at 772-978-6202 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

More: FDOT scraps overpass, underpass alternatives for intersection of Aviation Blvd and U.S. 1

More: Florida Supreme Court won't hear Indian River Shores' water lawsuit against Vero Beach

More: ‘Too good to be true’: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital launches Care At Home program

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter(X) @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: U.S. Coast Guard search continues for missing swimmer, Jonathan Christy