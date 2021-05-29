Suspect in Asian attack linked to attack on Hispanic woman, sources say

The Wrap

CNN’s Jim Acosta took aim at Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday, taking down the Trump supporters as “partners in slime.” Acosta was reflecting on the Memorial Day weekend, saying American democracy is at risk because of Trump’s “big lie” that a massive conspiracy stole the 2020 presidential election from him, and that lie perpetuates because of congressional Republicans. “The man who unleashed this era of unhinged thinking, former President Trump, is now being shielded by his part,” Acosta said, referring to the Senate GOP’s block of an independent commission that would have investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and Trump’s role in stoking it. “Some of the GOP sound as if the rebellion hasn’t ended.” Footage of Rep. Gaetz at an America First rally showed the Florida congressman urging his audience to “use” their 2nd Amendment rights. “The 2nd Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary,” he told the crowd. “I hope he never does.” Acosta mimicked Acosta’s last line. “Armed rebellion,” Acosta said in disbelief. “Yes. He said armed rebellion. Matt Gaetz and his partners in slime, Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been traveling the country, inciting their crowds, comparing mask-wearing requirement to the Holocaust and likened Democrats to Nazis.” Showing a clip of Taylor Greene making that comparison, Acosta called that “shameful.” Watch the video clip above. Read original story Watch CNN’s Jim Acosta Take Down Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘Partners in Slime’ (Video) At TheWrap