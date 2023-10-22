Search continues for man who shot 2 La Vergne officers

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search continues for an “armed and extremely dangerous” man who shot two La Vergne police officers outside a store Saturday afternoon.

The “shelter in place” order has been lifted for residents of the Lake Forest subdivision but the community is asked to remain vigilant as search efforts continue.

The suspected shooter is Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake’s estranged son — John C. Drake, Jr. He was reportedly last seen heading north on Stones River Road from the Dollar General, wearing a hat, a black T-shirt with a white hockey mask emblem on the front and red lettering, and gray pants. He is 38 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

2 officers injured in La Vergne shooting

(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

John C. Drake Jr. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)

John C. Drake Jr. (Source: TBI)

The two officers were called to the Dollar General in the 600 block of Stones River Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 to investigate a stolen vehicle picked up by the city’s license plate reader software.

According to authorities, the officers ended up in a struggle with an individual, who pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers.

Officials said one of the officers, who has been with the LVPD for nearly three years, suffered a gunshot wound to the rear left shoulder while the other, who has been with the LVPD for about 18 months, was shot in the right groin and right forearm.

WATCH: Officials hold briefing after ‘active threat’ reported in La Vergne, 2 officers brought to hospital

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake released the following statement about the suspect, who he identified as his son:

I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt. Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately. Chief John Drake

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell also shared a statement in the aftermath of the shooting, saying, “My heart goes out to Chief Drake, his family, and the two wounded La Vergne police officers. I know that despite our best efforts — including in their early years — we can’t be responsible for the choices of family members. I support Chief Drake and stand by him at this difficult time. He is the right Chief of Police for Nashville.”

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), which is investigating the shooting, issued a Blue Alert late Saturday night for John Drake Jr., who is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The agency said he should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

If you see anyone matching the suspect’s description, you are asked to call 911. If you have any information about Saturday’s shooting or John Drake Jr.’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the LVPD at 615-793-7744 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

