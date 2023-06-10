Search continues for man wanted in stabbing of ex-girlfriend in western Mass., state police say

State police have released new photographs of Jeffrey Cote, who is wanted for stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the western part of Massachusetts earlier this week, state police said.

Cote, 55, of Savoy, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Police believe Cote may be in Savoy or Cheshire.

Anyone who has information about Cote’s whereabouts, or who sees someone matching his description, should not approach him and call 911 immediately, state police said.

The stabbing occurred in Adams just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, state police said. The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

