Search continues for midcoast man missing for 10 days

Feb. 28—A network of family and friends, along with local police, have mobilized using social media and searches to locate a local man last seen 10 days ago in Rockport.

Jared Paradee, 43, was reported missing to the Rockport Police Department on Feb. 23 after he was last seen on Feb. 18. The department is looking into potential leads but does not believe foul play is involved, Rockport Police Sgt. James Moore said Monday.

In recent days, a large network of people have come together both on social media and in-person to find Paradee, circulating posters and coordinating searches in the Rockland area over the weekend, according to a Facebook group called "Find Jared Paradee" that was created on Saturday.

Paradee was most recently living at a motel in Rockport. However, Paradee "is a well known community member in Rockland and could frequently be seen along Main [S]treet. Many locals may recognize him from his former jobs at Rock City Coffee Roasters and In Good Company," Valerie Lapinski, a friend of Paradee and his family, said in an email.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Paradee to contact the Knox County

Regional Communications Center at 207-594-0677 and ask to be connected with the Rockport Police Department.

Paradee is one of two men in the coastal area missing. Near Ellsworth, Maine State Police continue to look for a Hancock County man who has been missing since earlier this month. While police are still actively looking for Anson Snowdeal, Maine State Police no longer believe he is endangered. Spokesperson Shannon Moss said that authorities believe Snowdeal has disappeared voluntarily.