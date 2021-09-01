Search continues for missing Arbuckle woman

Sep. 1—The Colusa County Sheriff's Office continues to search for an Arbuckle woman that has been missing since mid-August.

Laura Caballero Conde was last seen on Aug. 16 wearing a tan shirt and long skirt in the area near Grant Avenue in Arbuckle.

Sergeant Mathew Purcell said Conde had moved to a residence in the area for just a couple of weeks after moving out of her parent's house following an argument.

She was reported missing by her family after they and her boyfriend had not heard from her for weeks.

Conde is described as a 37-year-old Filipino female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands five feet one inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

While Conde's disappearance is considered to be voluntary at this time, Purcell said it is considered high risk due to behavior out of the ordinary for Conde prior to her disappearance.

"Mental health issues are a possibility," said Purcell.

According to Purcell, Conde has been wearing clothing to hide her skin and sunglasses indoors, which may be linked to a religious affiliation Conde had discovered on the internet.

Purcell said law enforcement officials believe that Conde may be with her one-year-old Belgian Malinois dog named Mala, who does not have a collar, and may have taken a tent and small camp stove as these items were missing from her residence.

Purcell said officers have surveyed the area around Conde's last known location in Arbuckle in case she was camping in the area but she was not located during the search.

Two possible sightings of Conde were reported at the Dollar General in Williams early last week but Purcell said investigators were not able to confirm these citings with the store's surveillance videos.

"It was also reported that Conde may have been with an older gentleman in an old truck but this could not be confirmed," said Purcell.

As of Tuesday, Purcell said investigators are focusing their search efforts in Williams but will continue to follow up on leads as they come in.

Of the 37,405 adults that went missing throughout the state last year, the California Department of Justice reported that 14,300 returned home on their own, 15,175 were located by law enforcement, 746 were found deceased, 1,302 had been arrested and 1,561 had gone missing voluntarily.

Three hundred forty eight missing person cases were withdrawn or deemed invalid last year, according to the report, while another 3,919 were canceled for other reasons and 53 were canceled for unknown reasons.

A total of 12 adults went missing in Colusa County in 2020, according to the California Department of Justice, nine of which went missing voluntarily while three went missing under unknown circumstances.

Anyone with information about Conde's whereabouts is asked to contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Department at 458-0200.