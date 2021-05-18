Search continues for missing Cullman woman

May 18—A local woman missing since May 2 may no longer be in the Cullman area, police believe as they enter the third week of the search for 47 year-old Lilliam Lissett Max.

Max, known to many as the proprietor of the Estetica Lilliam hair salon located at the Creel Plaza shopping strip in north Cullman, was last seen on May 2, when friends say she boarded a Greyhound bus in Birmingham bound for Atlanta. Police have been attempting to locate her ever since.

Max was reported missing on May 7. She had lived in Cullman for the past decade, though police believe she held prior U.S. residences in New York and California.

"We know that she got on a bus in Birmingham on the night of May 2. It was believed that she was going to Atlanta for a legal hearing," said Cullman Police Lt. Jody Martin, who is leading the investigation, on Tuesday.

"It's still an active investigation. We have been in communication with company officials at Greyhound to determine her likely departure and arrival schedule on the bus, and we have also been working with other law enforcement agencies to determine where she may be currently."

Police do not believe foul play from an outside party was an initial factor in Max's disappearance at the time she departed Birmingham via bus. Max is of Hispanic descent, is 5'4" in height, has black hair and brown eyes, and is of medium build.

Law enforcement asks that anyone with information concerning Max's present whereabouts contact the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434.