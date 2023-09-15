Search continues for missing Dunn man whose burned car was found in Cumberland County

A burned vehicle found in Cumberland County last week belongs to a missing Harnett County man, officials said Thursday.

Tyrone Antonio Lamonte Taylor II was last seen Sept. 5 at Amity Place Apartments on Susan Tart Road in Dunn, according to the Dunn Police Department. He was reported missing by his family Sept. 7, police said.

A day later, Taylor's 2021 red Toyota Corolla was found burned about 6:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of Laura Ray Road in Linden, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The fire is being investigated as an arson, according to the Sheriff's Office incident report.

Dunn police said Thursday that Taylor is still missing and the search for him continues.

Tyrone Antonio Lamonte Taylor II

"We are currently working with assistance from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office to conduct follow-up investigations to all information that is provided to our agencies. Both agencies have also conducted ground, aerial, and K-9 searches in an effort to locate Mr. Taylor." the Dunn police said on the departments Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dunn Police Department 910-892-2399 or the Harnett County Communications Center at 910-893-9111.

