Search continues for missing Eagan man who disappeared in October

Eagan police on Thursday said they continue to search for a missing 23-year-old man who disappeared nearly two months ago while walking home after a party.

Bryce Borca was last seen early on the morning of Oct. 30, when police say he got lost on the way to his Eagan residence after being dropped off about two miles away by a ride-share driver.

A signal from Borca’s phone placed him in a heavily wooded area off Minnesota 13, which is dotted with several marshes and ponds.

Investigators and volunteers have searched more than 1,000 acres, but Borca remains missing and the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing, the Eagan Police Department said Thursday in a Facebook post.

The post asked anyone with information that could help locate Borca to contact Eagan police. It also included a message from Borca’s family thanking the community, law enforcement and volunteers for their support.

“We miss Bryce every minute of every day,” the family said. “He is an incredibly kind and thoughtful young man who has touched so many with his selflessness and loyalty. This has been extraordinarily challenging for our family, and we appreciate the love and prayers so many have provided us through these unspeakable times.”

